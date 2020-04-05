Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs & SMMC Receives Medical Equipment from the Netherlands for St. Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten is now the recipient of the much-needed medical equipment sent this morning on the Military C 17 aircraft, from the Netherlands at approximately 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 5, 2020, to SXM Airport. The equipment was received by a delegation consisting of Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Dr. Felix Holiday representing St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC), ESF 6 Coordinator Fenna Arnell, SXM Airport CEO Brian Mingo, SXM Airport COO Michel Hyman and Head of the Dutch Representation Office in St. Maarten Chris Johnson.

Along with six (6) Intensive Care (IC) beds including the medical equipment, St. Maarten

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34435-prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-smmc-receives-medical-equipment-from-the-netherlands-for-st-maarten.html