Prime MinisterJacobs awaiting SER restructure. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs hereby updates the general public for today, Monday, June 22nd, 2020, as part of the process to keep the community of St. Maarten informed about the latest developments concerning the Social Economic Council (SER).

On October 10th, 2010, the National ordinance of the Social Economic Council AB 2010 GT. No 19 came into effect. However, the appointment of the board was executed in May 2011. From its inception, the employer representation on the SER board was unevenly balanced. One employer organization has two (2) seats while the other employer organization has

