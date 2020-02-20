Rotary Sunset and Rotary Sunrise host Joint Meeting. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, February 10th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise hosted a joint meeting at Carl N Sons in Cole Bay. The joint meeting was initiated to foster more collaborative efforts among the various clubs on the island as well as building better friendships and bonds, as part of Rotary International’s overall core values. President Prakash “Peter” Dialani of Rotary Sunrise and Vice President Kathy Africa of Rotary Sunset chaired the meeting whereby both clubs addressed club matters as well as committed to collaborate on a project. President Peter

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33977-rotary-sunset-and-rotary-sunrise-host-joint-meeting.html