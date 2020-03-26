Rotary Sunset assist with special needs students’ sports day. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, March 12th, 2020, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset pledged its support to the Education Services of Saint Martin by donating bananas and cases of water for the students taking part in a sports day event organized for students with special needs.

The sports day event was held on March 13th, 2020 at the Jean Louis Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot with over 100 elementary school students in attendance. Students who participated in the sports day represented schools such as; Ecole Elementaire Hervé Williams, Emile Choisy, Clair Saint Maximin, Ecole Elementaire Aline Choisy, Ecole Maternelle Jérôme Beaupère.

