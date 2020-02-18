Sheriff Security raided, allegation of bid-rigging of government contracts. (UPDATED). | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Information reaching SMN News states that Sheriff Security is currently being raided, SMN News understands that the raid is conducted by the RST and TBO.

Based on eyewitnesses part of Coralita Road is blocked off while there are a number of vehicles bearing French number plates in front of Sherrif’s office while the parking lot belonging to the security company is also blocked off.

Efforts made to reach Spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office Hazel Durand has proven futile. As soon as more information on the ongoing raid becomes available this article will be updated.

