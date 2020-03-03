SHTA Mourns Martin Vlietman. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— It is with sadness the Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) has learned of the passing of Martin Vlietman (1935-2020) on his beloved Curaçao.

Martin Vlietman was a pioneer of Sint Maarten tourism over multiple decades. It was Mr. Vlietman who introduced the timeshare concept on Sint Maarten. He was responsible for the development of the Atrium, Pelican (now Simpson Bay Resort & Marina), Flamingo and Royal Palm, providing thousands of jobs to Sint Maarten.

Mr. Vlietman was a long-standing and involved member of the SHTA. The SHTA wishes his family strength in these difficult times and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34082-shta-mourns-martin-vlietman.html