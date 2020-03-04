Silver Airways Introduces New State-of-the-Art ATR-600 Series Aircraft in the Caribbean. | SMN News

Fares from $54.40* Available at SilverAirways.com

Fort Lauderdale, Fla:— This week Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, is introducing its new state-of-the-art ATR-600 series aircraft in the Caribbean. The ATR-600 series aircraft are specifically designed for short-haul markets, but with the same look, feel and customer amenities of larger jetliners.

Silver is scheduled to launch a total of four new ATR-600 series aircraft in its Caribbean operation this year, including one ATR 72-600 starting March 4, 2020, one ATR 42-600 in April, one ATR 42-600 in June and one ATR 42-600 in

