Silver Airways Pilot Becomes First Female Captain to Fly ATR-600 Series in U.S. | SMN News

Captain Cindy Guay Leads First All-Female Flight Crew

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (February 25, 2020) – Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, is proud to announce the history-making milestone appointment of Cindy Guay as the first female Captain to fly the ATR-600 series aircraft in the U.S., including both the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600.

In addition, Captain Guay is now flying alongside Silver Airways’ first all-female flight crew, including First Officer Susan Sugar, and Flight Attendants Rachel Peacock and Flavia Fabiano, all based in Orlando.

“This is not only a

