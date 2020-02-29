Sint Maarten Government and stakeholders meet to ensure public safety, security and health are upheld. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The cruise ship Braemar of Fred Olsen cruise line, which is currently out at sea, has requested an emergency turn around operation at Port St. Maarten. A turnaround entails when one set of passengers departs the ship and another set embarks.

Current cruise passengers onboard the Braemar would disembark at Port St. Maarten and be transported to the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) to depart the island on three chartered flights paid for by the cruise line.

Cruise passengers – who are mainly from the United Kingdom – would arrive at SXM Airport on the three aforementioned

