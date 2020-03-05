Sint Maarten Police Force benefits from structural Integrated Professional Skills Training. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Law Enforcement Council is positive about the way in which the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM has taken up part of the recommendations by the Council with regard to the Integrated Professional Skills Training (“Integrale beroepsvaardigheden training”).

According to the Council, not only does the police force benefit from this training, but other organizations within the judicial chain such as Customs, Immigration Service and the Prison and Detention Center profit as well as they are also allowed to participate. Through this training, structural attention is paid to the use of (proportional) force by and against police officers

