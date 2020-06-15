SMMC restarts construction activities new hospital. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be restarting the construction of the new hospital – St. Maarten General Hospital – per today June 15th, 2020 after construction activities were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown and associated general restrictions prevailing on St. Maarten.

In the last few months, design activities have continued which will result in the resubmission of the final design of the new hospital in July 2020. Besides completing the final design, the contractor will resume construction activities on-site starting today. This includes mobilization activities, which were paused due to COVID-19, such as

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34937-smmc-restarts-construction-activities-new-hospital.html