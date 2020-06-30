Son arrested for psychically assaulting his mother. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police patrols were summoned to the Over The Bank area, on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at approximately 1:00 am, for what was described to officers as a family dispute.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a female who was suffering from several lacerations from the hands of her son. The victim informed the officers on the scene that she and her son with initials L.P. (18) got into a verbal disagreement which quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two.

The police noticed that the mother had a swollen jaw and a big cut on

