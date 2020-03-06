St Joseph Primary School Early Act Club Launches its First project. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St Joseph Primary School Early Act Club held a bake sale recently to raise funds for the school. This was the club’s first community project since it was created in October 2019. EarlyAct™ is a school-wide service club for primary school students • St Joseph primary School EarlyAct™ club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of St Martin Sunrise and is for children aged 5 to 12 years old • “The mission of EarlyAct is to promote goodwill, understanding, and peace through the active participation of its student members so that with the committed citizenship and effective

