St. Maarten shows positive increase in visitor arrivals for 2019. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten’s visitor arrivals in 2019 showcases the destination’s path to recovery. A total of 319,696 visitors were recorded at the Princess Juliana International Airport reporting an overall 80% increase in visitors compared to 2018.

Factors that contributed to the 80% visitor increase were the increase in flight frequencies from key gateway cities in the beginning of the first quarter of 2019, as well as the introduction of new airport gateways. In 2019, Jet Blue introduced its new flight service between Fort Lauderdale and St. Maarten, Sunwing returned with its winter flight service out of Montreal and Toronto,

