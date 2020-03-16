St. Maarten’s Environmental Non-Governmental Organizations Present Support Letter to Parliament for the ban on Single-use Plastic Items Initiated by MP Sarah Wescot-Williams. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, several environmental Non-Governmental Organizations, Non-Profit organizations, and initiatives active in the environmental sector presented a collaborative support letter to the members of parliament for the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam initiated by Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams. The organizations active in the environmental sector on St. Maarten would like to urge the members of parliament to vote in favor of the proposed legislation to ban single-use plastics in the upcoming public session of Parliament. Nature Foundations St. Maarten, Green initiatives SXM Collaboration, WasteFactory, Waste2Work Foundation, Environmental Protection in the Caribbean,

