State of Affairs on St. Maarten regarding the COVID-19. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — EOC was activated by the Government of St. Maarten since the two persons that are currently hospitalized at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital (LCF) and tested positive for the COVID-19 were on the Dutch side of the island.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said at a press conference on Sunday that the two passengers arrived on the island on February 21st, 2020 and were in transit to St. Barthelemy. She said that the two persons do not show any symptoms but were flagged because of where they departed from.

Prime Minister Jacobs said that at the time

