Supervisory Board of Directors TelemGroup Request Shareholders Meeting with the Council of Ministers. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Supervisory Board of Directors of the TelemGroup of Companies has recently requested a shareholders meeting with the Council of Ministers; specifically, with the Shareholder Representative and Prime Minister, Ms. Silveria Jacobs. The purpose is to discuss pending matters from the previous sitting government, with specific attention to the current situations brewing at the Telem group of companies.

The Supervisory Board in its communication to the government provided a proposed agenda which includes among other topics, the appointment of a fifth board member, a spot that had to be filled since the removal of Mr. Arnell Brown, which came

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34954-supervisory-board-of-directors-telemgroup-request-shareholders-meeting-with-the-council-of-ministers.html