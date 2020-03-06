SXM Airport takes Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on with dynamic information session for staff and internal stakeholders. | SMN News

Head of Collective Prevention Services, Eva Lista – De Weever and Dr. Sonia Swanston – Meade amongst key speakers

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM Airport is proactively working with all the relevant government agencies on St. Maarten to strategically execute the required responses and awareness actions, as it relates to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The initiative comes following the announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) that declared the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, was first reported in China on December 2019.

Meanwhile, the Airport has since initiated its’ infectious disease awareness campaign,

