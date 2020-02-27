TelEm Group named Telcom provider for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 40th Edition. | SMN News

2GB FREE data with the purchase of show tickets

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group has been named the official telecommunications provider for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2020. The announcement was made Tuesday, during a sponsorship signing ceremony between the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, the organizers of the event, and TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy.

TelEm Group and the Sint Maarten Yacht Club consider their relationship as more of a partnership than a sponsorship because of their shared goal to profile the Caribbean’s premier sailing event internationally to the benefit of the island and its people, and St. Maarten tourism

