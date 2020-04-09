TelEm Group reactivating expired Prepaid customers, adding credit to depleted accounts. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group is helping its Prepaid customers whose accounts have expired by restoring their prepaid balance and reactivating their mobile accounts.

TelEm Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Mr. Michiel Parent, says the one-off deal will put the expired credit back on the pre-paid mobile accounts of TelEm Group customers, many of whom are forced to stay at home because of the current State of Emergency because of the deadly Coronavirus.

“Any amount of expired credit that prepaid customers had last month is being reactivated so that they can make use of that unused credit once again,” said Mr. Parent.

