TelEm Group to carry out urgent maintenance works. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—TelEm Group technicians will be carrying out urgent maintenance works in the Cole Bay area, Friday, February 28, 2020 with service interruption to residential and commercial properties in the areas of the works.

TelEm Group announced last Thursday night that technicians will be repairing a damaged fiber network cable to secure connections in the area.

The Maintenance works will take place between 6:00 am and 12:00 noon and will affect residential and commercial properties in the following areas:

Indigo Bay, Pelican Key (Cell site0 Atrium Hotel (Cell site) Corner Road building, Welfare Road,

TelEm Group says the maintenance is necessary to maintain telecommunication

