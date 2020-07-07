The governance of the country is spinning out of control, while the government seems to know only one mode: reactionary. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The United Democratic (UD) party continues to observe with much concern the ongoing developments and the Government reactionary management of the affairs of the country.

UD Leader MP Sarah Wescot was chided by the coalition members for not

voting along with them on the motion in support of the government’s acceptance of the Corona liquidity assistance and the conditions attached to this assistance by the Netherlands.

Coalition members beat their chest, boasting that these conditions could never be honored if unlawful.

Government nevertheless proceeded to act and react, oblivious to the questions by the UD as to the legality of their

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35109-the-governance-of-the-country-is-spinning-out-of-control-while-the-government-seems-to-know-only-one-mode-reactionary.html