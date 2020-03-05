Three men arrested in connection with a spate of robberies | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The detective together with other special unites of Sint Maarten Police Force arrested three men who are accused of had just committed a string of serious armed robbery on both sides of the island.

The three suspects with the initial A.JP. S 20 years, F.M C-R 28 years and J.N.I. R 26 years were all arrested at different times during en on different locations of the Island in the morning hours of Wednesday, March 4th,2020.

The Special Unit Robbery did house search by the residence of suspects, during these searches and several items were confiscated.

These suspects are accused of committing

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34095-three-men-arrested-in-connection-with-a-spate-of-robberies.html