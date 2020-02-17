Traffic accident on A.Th Illidge road in Dutch Quarter. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The traffic department of KPSM is presently investigating a traffic accident that has taken place on Monday morning January 17th, 2020 about 10.45 am in the area of “Tata roundabout” in Dutch Quarter.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that a Blue Hyundai vehicle with the number plate 4193-AAC was traveling from the direction of French Quarter towards the “Tata round about struck a pedestrian from the back.

The victim who works for a local company was cleaning the road by the roundabout at the time of the accident.

At the location, the Police patrol encounters the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33950-traffic-accident-on-a-th-illidge-road-in-dutch-quarter.html