Travel ban issued for UK, USA, and Europe as of Tuesday March 17th for two weeks. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs in a National Address on Saturday, March 14th said that the Government of St. Maarten have decided after meeting with EOC that a travel ban will be implemented for the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe for a period of two weeks, the ban takes effect on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

Students studying abroad can return to St. Maarten prior to the implementation of the ban.

Jacobs said that the ban will not affect the Caribbean Islands, Curacao, and Aruba.

