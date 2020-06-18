Two arrests for suspected vehicle theft during controls. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In carrying out the “Car Theft Suppression Plan”, the Sint Maarten Police Force have been conducting several controls on vehicles that were suspected of being stolen.

During one of these controls, which took place in the Dutch Quarter area, officers arrested two males with initials S.G and A.J.U for suspicion of car theft. While checking the VIN numbers on the two vehicles driven by the suspects, it was evident to the officers that numbers were tampered with.

Officers confiscated a blue Kia Picanto and a gray Hyundai I-10 and brought both vehicles to the police station.

