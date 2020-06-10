Two hospitalized due to COVID-19. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday during the Council of Ministers press briefing that a patient was admitted to the St. Maarten Medical Center, (COVID-19 pavilion) Tuesday night. Jacobs said the patient is in critical condition, but it is not yet confirmed if the patient is positive with COVID -19. The Prime Minister said another patient who was tested positive was also readmitted to the COVID-19 pavilion since the patient is suffering from other underlying medical conditions.

Jacobs called on residents to continue with proper social distancing guidelines, she said residents should also continue to practice

