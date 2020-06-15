Two men arrested for Drive by shooting in Simpson Bay. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police received several calls on Sunday morning June 14th, 2020 concerning a drive-by shooting that took place on the Sister Modesta Road in Simpson-bay.

At the location, the officers were informed by witnesses, that two men in a white Mazda with Dutch plates drove up to the car wash and proceeded to fire several shots at the location.

After firing several shots, the suspects fled the scene in the direction of Welfare Road. Witnesses assisted the officers with an accurate description of the vehicle that was on the scene and this information was quickly passed along

