Venezuelan banker José Antonio Oliveros investigated by the United States Oliveros is the owner of the Active Bank and has open investigations in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Curaçao prosecutor in direct collaboration with the FBI, accordin | SMN News

José Antonio Oliveros Febres-Cordero, owner of the Active Bank of Venezuela has been the focus of judicial investigations for the alleged commission of crimes such as misappropriation, violation of fiduciary rights, fraud, theft, and corruption, among others. Oliveros began his professional career in Banesco, owned by Juan Carlos Escotet, from where he left after alleged fund appropriation operations were involved. In addition, we must remember how his name appeared in the Panama Papers.

At the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Oliveros did not hesitate to boast about the great friendship that united him with Baldo Sansó,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33984-venezuelan-banker-jose-antonio-oliveros-investigated-by-the-united-states-oliveros-is-the-owner-of-the-active-bank-and-has-open-investigations-in-the-dominican-republic-puerto-rico-and-the-curacao-prosecutor-in-direct-collaboration-with-the-fbi-according-to-venezuelan-media.html