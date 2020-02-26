Volunteers needed for SXM DOET 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— SXM DOET is looking for volunteers again to complete over 90 community projects happening on March 13 & 14. An estimated 1500 volunteers are needed to help a variety of organizations complete a number of positive and fun community activities.

SXM DOET is a Kingdom-wide community service campaign that aims to lend a helping hand through small grants and volunteerism. Last year over 1800 volunteers participated over the 2 days to complete dozens of projects that enhance the work community organizations do.

Interested volunteers can register on www.sxmdoet.com to the project of their liking. As every year, projects are very

