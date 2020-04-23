3rd Installment of Soualichi Stories, Presented by Foresee Foundation: “Bro Monkey,” told by Storyteller Clara Reyes. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Foresee Foundation announces the third folk tale in its Soualichi Stories series: “Bro Monkey,” as told by well-known local Sint Maarten Storyteller Clara Reyes. “Bro Monkey” will be released this coming Monday, April 27, 2020, on dozens of radio stations across the country (schedule included below), and all prior stories are now available online a week subsequent to their radio release through the Foresee Foundation website.

In the story of little Bro Monkey, we are treated to a light-hearted legend about the sneaky, wiley Bro Monkey and his clever antics. He uses his smarts to gain food and

