8.2 million guilders paid in stimulus support. | SMN News

The application for Business Payroll Support is extended to May 31st

PHILIPSBURG:— Payments for the stimulus relief began on May 19th, thus far 352 companies have received support. SZV is contacting companies with missing documents and they ask that you expect their correspondence, they are allowing applicants to complete their applications.

All requests for COVID-19 Unemployment Support is being handled by the SMDF, they will have the applications for April and May reviewed and processed by June 5th. Eligible applicants would receive support in the amount of NAƒ 1150. Those that are unable to apply for COVID-19 Unemployment

