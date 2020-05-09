Additional businesses allowed to reopen as of next week for 5 days. | SMN News

~ De-escalation process begins with stiff social distancing measures and facial masks must be used.~
PHILIPSBURG:— The EOC and the Multi-Disciplinary Task Force have decided to allow a number of businesses to reopen as of Monday, May 11th which is phase 1 of the de-escalation process. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said that phase 1 ends on May 18th and by then other businesses will be allowed to open for business. Those businesses that are allowed to open as of Monday, May 11th are:
- CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES
- RESTAURANTS (only for DELIVERY DRIVE THRU AND PICK UP)
- FINANCIAL SERVICES MONEYGRAM SERVICES
- TEXTILES, SEAMTRESSES, AND TAILORS
- LANDSCAPING
- HORTICULTURE
- HARDWARE
