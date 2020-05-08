CBCS reopens its Curacao-office. | SMN News

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— Considering the easing of the COVID-19 measures announced by the government of Curacao, Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will reopen its doors on Monday, May 11, 2020, allowing employees to return to the office. The Sint Maarten office will remain closed as long as the shelter-in-place-measures are in effect. The key workers will continue their daily operations from home.

Like everyone else, CBCS too will have to manage the ‘new normal’, where management and staff have to adhere to general guidelines on hygiene and social and physical distance. In this regard, CBCS has implemented various internal

