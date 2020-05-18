Chinese Supermarket in St. Peters Robbed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Chinese supermarket on St. Peters Road, at approximately 05.00 pm on Monday afternoon May 18th, 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that man, dressed in black, stormed into the supermarket wearing masks brandishing a firearm. While threatening the cashier with the firearm, the robbers and removed the cash register, and fled the establishment. According to the witnesses, the robber jump a fence oppressed the supermarket and fled in the bushes on foot.

The police patrols that later arrived at the scene closed

