CPS gives COVID-19 Safety Preventive Measures to 225 Construction Workers of Bouygues Construction. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The construction sector is one area that could restart works in the week of May 11 phase 1 based on the four-phased de-escalation Economic Re-opening Plan. This was enacted as local COVID-19 transmission numbers came down.

Every workplace must have a system of Safe Management measures, to prevent the re-emergence of community cases.

On May 16, nurses from the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, namely, Nadine Richardson, Shardina Blomont-Frederick, and Alicia Torres and Valone Adams (volunteers), carried out their fifth

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34792-cps-gives-covid-19-safety-preventive-measures-to-225-construction-workers-of-bouygues-construction.html