Drug Smuggling arrests made at the airport cargo facility. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM Alpha Team made two arrests on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, in connection with drug smuggling.

A young man with the initials R.P. (26) and a young woman with initials Z.T.L. (23) was arrested for smuggling drugs through the Princess Juliana International Airport (P.J.I.A) cargo facilities. After a search of the cargo facilities the Alpha Team was able to uncover 467 grams worth of illegal narcotics. The drugs were confiscated, and the two youngsters were arrested.

The suspects were taken to the police station in Philipsburg, where they remain in police custody pending further investigation.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34771-drug-smuggling-arrests-made-at-the-airport-cargo-facility.html