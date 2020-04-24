Dutch Navy’s Largest Vessel HNLMS Karel Doorman Arrives at Port St. Maarten on Friday. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:—The Royal Netherlands Navy’s biggest ship, the HNLMS Karel Doorman A-833, a Joint Support Ship (JSS), arrived on Friday at Port St. Maarten after its trans-Atlantic crossing from Den Helder on April 13 in the Netherlands.

The vessel was deployed by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence to support the civilian authorities in the fight against the coronavirus disease COVID-19 when and where this is required. The ship has been deployed for an initial three-month period according to the Ministry of Defence.

The HNLMS Karel Doorman brought in disaster relief supplies along with a number of vehicles

