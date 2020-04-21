ECLAC explores role of Caribbean Ministries of Social Development during COVID 19. | SMN News

Social protection systems are coming under considerable pressure with the implementation of mitigation strategies to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Caribbean. Efforts to mitigate the negative effect of the pandemic on the well-being of those most at risk are now underway across the Caribbean. Attention is being given in particular to those most economically vulnerable, notably women, youth, older persons, persons with disabilities and migrant populations.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), as part of its outreach under the auspices of the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34542-eclac-explores-role-of-caribbean-ministries-of-social-development-during-covid-19.html