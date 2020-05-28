Gap between parties is closing. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Unions and the government have been meeting regularly to discuss how to best move forward with necessary cuts. The last proposal was delivered to the unions on Monday, May 25th which entailed a vacation pay cut of 50% for 2020 and 2021, leaving salaries untouched. Other cuts like uniform, travel costs, and overtime for those that aren’t front-line workers will account for the remainder of the cuts needed to fulfill the condition of 12.5% cut of overall personnel costs.

