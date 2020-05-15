Heyliger convicted for 5 years, all suspects found guilty in Larimar case. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The former Leader of the United Peoples Party and MP Theodore Heyliger was found guilty as charged in the Larimar case. Heyliger was sentenced to 5 years of prison time. The court found Heyliger guilty of accepting bribes from Ronald Maasdam who was a consultant on St. Maarten and became the state witness in the trial. Heyliger was also found guilty of accepting bribes from former Windward Roads Director Janhendrick Boekaar.

The court found it proven that Heyliger laundered $4M thus he was sentenced to 5 years. The court denied the prosecutor’s request to send Heyliger to prison

