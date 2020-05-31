Minister Doran informs public of districts cleanup. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VROMI, E.J. Doran informs the general public, that following the many district cleanups that have already been taking place island-wide, a large scale general cleanup schedule has been put in place, which is set to be executed during the months of July and August upcoming, and will be rounded off in time for the peak of the hurricane season.

Each district will be assigned a date on which they can dispose of unwanted debris. This debris must be placed curbside or at designated central bin locations. Debris in private yards, will not be collected by the haulers.

