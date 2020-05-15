Minister Richard Panneflek visits The Mental Health Foundation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of VSA Mr. Richard Panneflek recently made a visit to the Mental Health Foundation.

During his visit, the Minister was given an informative tour by MHF Interim Director Ms. Eileen Healy. This was followed up by a meeting where topics including the foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, protocol for re-opening, the challenges faced by the foundation, and the quality of Psychiatric care being provided were discussed.

Being a formerly part of KPSM the Minister was particularly interested in the support offered by MHF to the police force. “MHF has an MOU with KPSM and also provides care

