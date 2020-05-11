NAGICO Branch Office to reopen on Wednesday following Government’s announcement of Reopening Plan. | SMN News

GREAT BAY:— NAGICO Insurances will reopen to the public as of Wednesday; April 13, following the announcement by the Prime Minister and Head of EOC; Silveria Jacobs on Sunday, to reopen businesses on the island in strategically planned phases.

In a statement, NAGICO indicated that while the green light has been given, to reopen their office immediately, NAGICO’s Management took the decision to officially re-open its doors to the public on Wednesday; May 13, to allow for certain health and safety measures to be fully implemented.

“The health and safety of our clients and staff is our top

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34689-nagico-branch-office-to-reopen-on-wednesday-following-government-s-announcement-of-reopening-plan.html