Nature Foundation presents first Eco-Bracelets. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation St. Maarten presents their first Eco-Bracelets which identifies the carrier as an eco-warrior and symbolizes their commitment to a clean and sustainable St. Maarten, the project is made possible through the generous contribution from the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) on behalf of their members. The Eco-bracelet is made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fabric, which is the primary material used for the production of water bottles around the world. Billions of PET bottles are discarded each year and a significant amount of them become littered in the natural environment, representing one of the biggest

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34766-nature-foundation-presents-first-eco-bracelets.html