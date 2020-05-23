PAF agent humiliated Dr. Michel Petit during border control. | SMN News

~ wanted to know who typed up his C-waiver signed by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.~

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:— Dr. Michel Petit who practiced medicine for over 32 years on St. Maarten had an embarrassing experience on Saturday at the Bellevue border with an officer of the PAF in the presence of Prefet Sylvie Feucher. Dr. Petit told SMN News that he obtained his C-waiver from the Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria Jacobs on April 20th, 2020.

According to Dr. Petit he obtained his C-waiver when he was sought for medical advice during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34790-paf-agent-humiliated-dr-michel-petit-during-border-control.html