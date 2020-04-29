Panneflek: April 30th NOT A PUBLIC HOLIDAY. | SMN News

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH, SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT, AND LABOR

The public is hereby informed that the designated public holiday customarily is known as Carnival Day and celebrated on April 30th, has been amended. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, this public holiday will be given back to the people at a later date, still to be determined.

