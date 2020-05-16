Persons arrested for violating Curfew. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In implementing the first phase of the police action plan, which includes maintaining public order during the set curfew hours and deterring car thefts and burglaries, the police detained ten (10) persons on the night of 15 May 2020. Most of the suspects arrested were in connection with violating the curfew. They were brought to the police station in Philipsburg and held overnight for questioning. After being questioned, they were given a heavy fine and released.

The police force of Sint Maarten again would like to make it clear to some members of the community, that we are

