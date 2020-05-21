Police busy dismantling a “car theft gang”. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is busy implementing its post-COVID-19 De-Escalation Plan. One of the actions mentioned in the plan is to stop and control vehicles that may be stolen.

During one of these controls that had taken place on Monday, May 18th, 2020, police officers stopped several vehicles that were suspected of being stolen. During one of these controls, the officers stopped the driver of a black Hyundai Tucson. During the inspection of the vehicle, the officers became aware that the VIN numbers were tampered with and the vehicle had been sprayed over. The driver

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34772-police-busy-dismantling-a-car-theft-gang.html