Prime Minister & Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs Updates on COVID-19 Developments May 5, 2020. | SMN News

Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs hereby updates the general public for today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, as part of the process to keep the community of St. Maarten informed about the latest developments and the Government’s COVID-19 containment, mitigation and response measures.

COVID-19 Cases

Based on the latest available data, as updated by CPS Epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever, the counts for today, May 5, 2020, as of 4:00 PM are as follows:

• Self-Quarantine: 76

• Self-Isolation: 46

• Number Hospitalized: 5

